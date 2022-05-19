LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — KLAS-TV (8 News Now) announced today that it will host an exclusive live multi-market telecast of a debate between the candidates for the Republican Party’s nomination for Governor of Nevada.

“Your Local Election Headquarters: Nevada Race for Governor, the Republican Primary Debate,” will take place on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. PDT, at the 8 News Now studio in Las Vegas and will be telecast in both the Las Vegas and Reno viewing areas.

The one-hour debate will bring together potentially 3 million television viewers across Nevada, and in addition to 8 News Now, will be carried live by broadcast partner KTVN 2 News in Reno, Nevada. All radio stations throughout Nevada also will be provided free access to broadcast the debate.

Viewers may access a livestream of the debate online by visiting the websites of 8 News Now or 2 News (see table below for more information).

The debate will be moderated by Denise Valdez, 8 News Now anchor, Steve Sebelius, Las Vegas Review-Journal Politics and Government editor, and Vanessa Murphy, 8 News Now Investigative Reporter. They will pose questions to the candidates focused on current local and regional issues impacting communities across the state. All candidates on the ballot who meet eligibility criteria will be invited to participate. Candidates who have committed to attend include Former U.S. Senator Dean Heller, North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, venture capitalist Guy Nohra, and businessman and attorney Joey Gilbert.

The primary election in Nevada is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, June 14. Voters must register to vote by May 2. Early Voting begins three days after the debate on Saturday, May 28. For more information on the upcoming primary elections, including same day registration, polling locations and voter requirements, please visit – Same-day Registration | Nevada Secretary of State (nvsos.gov).

Your Local Election Headquarters: Nevada Race for Governor, The Republican Primary Debate

Wednesday, May 25, 2022

7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. PDT

The Republican Gubernatorial Primary Debate will be carried on the following stations and websites:

Station Network Market Station Website Social

KLAS-TV CBS Las Vegas, NV 8NewsNow.com @8NewsNow

KTVN-TV CBS Reno, NV 2news.com @KTVN