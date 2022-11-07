LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Republican April Becker’s campaign for Congress gained a foothold and she took a lead as Republicans emphasized the economy in contests against Democratic incumbents. Now she’s on the verge of defeating Democratic U.S. Rep. Susie Lee.

Becker and Lee are in a tight race for the Congressional District 3 seat. The district includes a large portion of Las Vegas — the fast-growing southwest valley, as well as rural parts of the county extending to Laughlin.

A map of Congressional District 3 in Nevada.

In an 8 News Now/Emerson College Polling/The Hill poll released Nov. 1, Becker had a 4-point advantage, leading 50.5% to 46.6%. The poll was conducted Oct. 25-28, with a credibility interval (similar to margin of error) of +/- 4.3 points.

Becker’s previous venture into Nevada politics came in a 2020 challenge for state senate. Becker lost the Nevada Senate District 6 race to Democrat Nicole Cannizzaro by 631 votes. She sought a court order for a new election based on a voter fraud complaint surrounding signature-verification machines used in Clark County. A judge dismissed the case, saying Becker presented no evidence that would affect the race’s outcome.

In the 2018 election, Lee defeated Republican Danny Tarkanian in the contest for Democrat Jacky Rosen’s seat after Rosen won election to the U.S. Senate against incumbent Dean Heller.

Before she got into politics, Lee worked for and managed nonprofits based in the Las Vegas area. In 2010, she led Communities In Schools of Nevada, an organization focused on lowering high school dropout rates. She ran in the 2016 primary for the Congressional District 4 seat but lost to Ruben Kihuen. She finished third.