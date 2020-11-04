Registrar of Voters: Late closure of 30 polling sites will ‘slow down’ election results

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County Registrar of Voters Joseph Gloria said the judge’s order to keep 30 Clark County polling sites open for an extra hour shouldn’t cause any problems but will mean that election results will come in slower.

“We can’t report on any county in state of Nevada until the Secretary of State has confirmed with us that all voters are done in the entire state of Nevada,” he said.

The 30 sites were delayed in opening Tuesday morning causing the Trump campaign and the Nevada GOP to file a lawsuit which was heard less than three hours before the polls were due to close at 7 p.m.

“We did have technical issues we experienced at sites. The majority of those issues dealt with connectivity and the set up of our polls where we signed people up to vote,” Gloria said in an evening news conference.

He said there were 378,000 people who voted early and more than 400,000 mail-in ballots that are still being counted.

“The challenges we dealt with were tremendous with the pandemic being one of the most major,” he said. “We made considerable changes to make sure we had an increase in access. We went from three election day polling sites in the primary and one early voting site to 35 sites that were open for 14 days and 125 vote centers that were available today for voting.”

Gloria said not all the votes will be counted Tuesday night because they will still be counting mail-in votes.

“What you see tonight will be an unofficial report and it won’t be final until Nov. 16.”

He added that the election department was prepared to handle 200,000 voters Tuesday but the turnout will not be anywhere near that due to the record turnout during early voting.