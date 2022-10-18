LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There are three ballot initiatives for the 2022 Nevada election and one initiative has Nevadans asking the most questions. Question three would create an open primary and ranked-choice voting for Nevada primary elections.

What is ranked choice voting?

Ranked-choice voting would first create an open primary, meaning a vote can be cast for anyone on the ticket regardless of party affiliation.

As of now, voters can only vote for Republican candidates if they are registered as Republican and Democratic candidates if they are registered as Democrats.

The top five candidates from the primary would then go on to the general election. In the general election, voters would rank them from one to five. If someone gets more than 50% of the votes in the general election, they win.

If no one gets more than 50%, then the election goes to an instant run-off. The candidate with the fewest votes gets eliminated and then the voter’s second choice will get their vote. This will continue until someone has more than 50% of the votes.

8 News Now spoke with Mike Draper with Nevada Voters First, who is in favor of ranked choice voting, to discuss the most common questions and misconceptions he gets about ranked choice voting.

What are the most common questions surrounding ranked choice voting?

Draper said that the most common misconception about ranked choice voting is that it is a new system. According to Draper, 55 jurisdictions around the country use ranked choice voting.

“We have seen that voters turn out in greater numbers, that voters feel like it’s simple, it’s pretty simple,” Draper said. “This is about giving people more choice and more voice.”

When asked what the top “selling point” of ranked choice voting is, Draper said nearly 40% of Nevada voters are not registered to a major party, which translates to about 700,000 people. This means that about 700,000 voters can not vote in the primary elections.

“People are frustrated, they feel disenfranchised. Voters feel like, often times they are choosing between the lesser of two evils,” Draper stated. “Those 700,000 voters can’t vote in the primary. We have less than 20% of the electorate that turns out for the primary. That means less than 20% is making decisions for 100% of us.”

Draper states that it shouldn’t matter about the party, but representing the majority.

Why do both parties oppose ranked choice voting?

Draper states that both parties oppose ranked choice voting because of the open primary and ranked choice voting.

“I think it’s because of both, right? I truly think it’s because of both. We have a system that the parties have learned to operate in and that’s fine,” Draper said. “But, parties have become more important than people and it’s time for the parties to evolve.”

Draper states that both parties can thrive and succeed with ranked choice voting if they evolve by finding candidates and creating platforms that represent the majority instead of the vocal minority.

Nevada had something similar to ranked-choice voting in the presidential caucus in 2020 and Draper believes this will help people understand the system a little better.

“Show some of the examples where ranked choice voting works and show how people embrace and people have liked it and how it truly has created a different kind of campaigning. Campaigning that is based on policies and issues and the majority and not based on the minority, and is divisive,” Draper said.

Will ranked choice voting cost more for cities and counties?

The Legislative Council Bureau has said there will be an incremental fee for ranked choice voting however Draper says that they do not see or anticipate that happening.

“Even if there was an increase, it would be nominal, but we are talking about suppressing 700,000 voices in the primary. We are talking about less than 20% making decisions for 100%,” Draper stated. “I think regardless of what the cost is, remedying that is worth it.”

What should people know going into the 2022 election?