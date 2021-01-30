Public comment portion of 2021 Nevada legislative session available online

Minority Leader James Settelmeyer speaks during the special session in Carson City, Nev., Monday, July 13, 2020. (Trevor Bexon/The Nevada Independent via AP, Pool)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 2021 legislative session for the State of Nevada kicks off Monday, as the state grapples with a pandemic, massive budget shortfall and sky high unemployment.

While lawmakers, their staff and journalists will be in Carson City, the public will only be able to take part in the legislative session virtually.

Members of the public will not be allowed into the capitol building until vaccines are given to lawmakers and staff.

In the meantime, you can take part in the session through the following ways:

Share your opinion through the Nevada Legislature website

Email your representative, whether they are in the Senate or Assembly

You can also comment through the Zoom meeting, once the session begins

8 News Now will also have a crew in Carson City. You can follow along with us here on 8newsnow.com.