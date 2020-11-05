Protests outside Clark County Election Headquarters call for transparency in ballot counting

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A number of states are still in the early stages of counting votes, which has led to lawsuits and protests targeting election departments.

Two groups of President Trump supporters gathered outside the department in Clark County Wednesday night, with different messages for leaders. The mood was tense and hostile earlier in the evening but have since calmed down.

The first group stated that President Trump won the election and cited a lack of transparency from both the media and election workers.

It’s important to note, votes are still being counted in Nevada and all around the country.

The second group focused on the importance of ballot counting itself. They said while they are pro President Trump, they were out there to make sure every single person’s vote is included in this election.

Some protesters made references to violence. One threatened to “take to the streets and purge,” though things did remain peaceful.