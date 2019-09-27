Protester interrupts, escorted out of Biden’s Las Vegas event; Fmr. Nev. Gov. Bob Miller endorses the former VP

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Things got a little rowdy at Democratic Presidential hopeful Joe Biden’s community event in east Las Vegas Friday. While the former vice-president was speaking to the crowd in attendance at the East Las Vegas Community Center, a man jumped up and started yelling disparaging things to the crowd.

As the man was screaming he held up a sign that read “#MeToo.”

The man was quickly grabbed and escorted out by Secret Service agents, as the crowd chanted “Biden… Biden.. Biden.” The former vice-president remained calm and didn’t seem too shaken up by what had happened.

Look below to view Biden’s full community event:

#LIVE Joe Biden is campaigning in Southern Nevada today. Former vice president and Democratic front-runner for the 2020 Presidential election speaks to supporters at the East Las Vegas Community Center. He is expected to address the Whistleblower complaint and impeachment inquiry. #8NN Posted by 8 News Now on Friday, September 27, 2019

The protestor’s antics didn’t seem to mar Biden’s town hall or his trip to Nevada too much. While he was in the state, he was also able to pick up a pretty big endorsement.

Former Nevada Gov. Bob Miller says he’s endorsing Joe Biden for president. As he was introducing Biden at the campaign event in east Las Vegas Miller said the former vice president knows what’s at stake in the 2020 election and the need to defeat President Donald Trump.

He also said the former vice president has a history of working to build consensus for all people. Miller was a Democrat who served as governor from 1989 to 1999.