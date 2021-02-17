Proposed Senate Bill would allow people with felony drug convictions to receive food and financial benefits from state

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — A new bill would allow people with felony drug crimes to receive food and financial benefits from the state.

Senate Bill 124 was introduced by democratic Senator Julia Ratti Wednesday.

Currently, Nevada law says that someone who has a felony conviction for possession or distribution of a controlled substance is not eligible for financial or food assistance, except for a few circumstances.

This bill would allow people with drug convictions to get benefits as long as they are not currently using them.

