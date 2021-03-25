Proposed bill would prohibit possessing, breeding or transporting variety of ‘dangerous wild animals’ in Nevada

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — A bill proposed by State Senator James Ohrenschal hopes to put into place new provisions when it comes to owning wild animals in Nevada.
Senate Bill 344 would “enact provisions relating to the importation, possession, sale, transfer and breeding of dangerous wild animals.”
The bill would provide new provisions relating to the following list of animals:
- Elephants
- Aardwolves and Hyenas
- All Primates Except Humans
- Gray Wolves and Red Wolves
- Cheetahs, Clouded Leopards, Jaguars, Leopards, Lions, Mountain Lions, Snow Leopards and Tigers
- American Black Bears, Asiatic Black Beards, Brown Bears, Giant Pandas, Polar Bears, Sloth Bears, Bestectacled Bears and Sun Bears
You can read the full Senate Bill below: