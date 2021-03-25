Proposed bill would prohibit possessing, breeding or transporting variety of ‘dangerous wild animals’ in Nevada

FILE: A pair of tigers relax at the Wild Animal Sanctuary on April 5, 2020 in Keenesburg, Colorado. (Photo by Marc Piscotty/Getty Images)

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — A bill proposed by State Senator James Ohrenschal hopes to put into place new provisions when it comes to owning wild animals in Nevada.

Senate Bill 344 would “enact provisions relating to the importation, possession, sale, transfer and breeding of dangerous wild animals.”

The bill would provide new provisions relating to the following list of animals:

Elephants

Aardwolves and Hyenas

All Primates Except Humans

Gray Wolves and Red Wolves

Cheetahs, Clouded Leopards, Jaguars, Leopards, Lions, Mountain Lions, Snow Leopards and Tigers

American Black Bears, Asiatic Black Beards, Brown Bears, Giant Pandas, Polar Bears, Sloth Bears, Bestectacled Bears and Sun Bears

You can read the full Senate Bill below: