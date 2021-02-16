Proposal removes ‘government’ from Nevada school requirements, adds ‘civics,’ ‘financial literacy,’ ‘multicultural studies’

Proposal to change law garners most opinions so far into session

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — A proposed change to Nevada state law would remove the word “government” from required social studies topics and replace it with “civics, financial literacy and multicultural education.”

The measure, Assembly Bill No. 19, has had more public comment submitted about it two weeks into the legislative session than any other piece of legislation.

State law lists several subjects required to be taught in school or for home schooling. Current law reads, “Social studies, which includes only the subjects of history, geography, economics and government.” If the bill were to pass as is, the law would read, “subjects of history, geography, economics, civics, financial literacy and multicultural education.”

Committee members said the word “civics” encompasses the study of government.

“I think that there might be some misrepresentation out there, and I’m going to assume that it’s benign that government is now being replaced by multicultural education,” Assem. Shannon Bilbray-Axelrod, (D) District 34, the committee chair, said. “I can 100% tell you that is not the case.”

The bill was filed on behalf of the Department of Education, Deputy Superintendent Dr. Jonathan Moore said during Tuesday’s bill hearing.

“This bill was pre-filed by Governor Sisolak on behalf of the Department of Education, but this bill was truly filed on behalf of our school districts who requested clarification of the social studies requirements for graduations,” Moore said.

Most of the public response, according to the public opinions, is negative. Many home school parents said the plan should not apply to them. The Nevada Homeschool Network, Northern Nevada Home Schools and the Home School Legal Defense Association have all filed letters of opposition.

“Homeschoolers don’t need or want anything from the Dept. of Education,” homeschooling parent Lauren Earl wrote in one submitted opinion. “Our laws are clear and concise. Please do not let the Dept. of Ed continue to wield its arm into homeschooling!”

The Nevada Independent Coalition for Home Education, the Nevada State Education Association and the Nevada Immigrant Coalition have all submitted opinions in support.

“Multicultural education aids students in valuing their own cultural identity while appreciating the differences around them,” the NSEA wrote in its opinion. “Students who participate in multicultural education are more academically engaged, develop a stronger sense of self-efficacy and personal empowerment, perform better academically and graduate at higher rates.”

A second hearing date has not been scheduled. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, committees are hearing early testimony via telephone.