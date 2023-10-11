LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pro-Palestine demonstration is planned Thursday night at the Lloyd D. George Courthouse in downtown Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) announced the protest on social media to “Stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people and their right to resist 75 years of occupation and apartheid.” The post on X (formerly Twitter) said the event will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 333 S. Las Vegas Blvd.

Israel’s declaration of war on Hamas following Saturday’s surprise attacks has brought U.S. support of Israel into the spotlight. More than 1,200 people have died in just five days in Israel and on the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip. Nevada’s congressional delegation — including Republican Mark Amodei — have spoken in support of Israel.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen counted DSA among “extremists and activists … using this attack as an opportunity to oppose lifesaving security assistance in Israel’s darkest hour.”

She said, “At a time of rising global antisemitism, any attempts to portray Hamas’s deadly assault as justified resistance or create false equivalencies between these terrorists & the Israeli people’s right to defend are deeply offensive, dangerous, & unacceptable.” Her full statement is available here.

Democratic Socialists controlled the state’s Democratic Party for two years before they were ousted in early 2023, and Daniele Monroe-Moreno took over as chair.

“We condemn the acts of terrorism perpetrated by Hamas against Israel,” Monroe-Moreno said in a statement on Tuesday. “Let me be clear: bloodshed is never the answer, and we must all be united against this unprovoked violence. We support the Israeli people and their right to defend themselves against these attacks.”

State Republicans have criticized Democrats simply for receiving DSA endorsements.

DSA describes Jews’ presence in Israel as an “occupation.”

“Millions of Palestinians have been removed from their homes, denied their basic human rights, and killed when they stood up against this tyranny upheld by the Israeli occupation. Israel is, per its constitution, an ethnostate, and it is not terrorism or anti-semitism to fight against this injustice,” according to a lengthy statement reposted on Las Vegas DSA’s X account.