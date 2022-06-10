LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s the big daddy of Nevada’s elections, but we don’t even know yet who will be there in November.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak made the list of the most vulnerable governors in the 2022 Election, published in January by The Hill. Republicans have relentlessly criticized him for shutting down Nevada’s tourism-based economy when the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. They bristled at his use of emergency powers, and they have been raising campaign funds for the November battle.

The November election is seen as a toss-up.

But it’s only June, and voters in Tuesday’s primary will deliver the matchup that will be one of the most-watched races in the nation.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, attorney and former boxer Joey Gilbert, former U.S. Sen. Dean Heller, North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee and entrepreneur Guy Nohra have led the Republican field. All participated in 8 News Now’s debate in May leading up to the primary. Another 10 Republicans will be on the primary ballot as well. The full list of GOP candidates, in alphabetical order (click on the name to see their campaign website):

The Republican winner is likely to receive a lot of backing from national groups who want to see Democrats ousted in the November Election.

Sisolak has a primary opponent, former Nevada Assemblyman and Clark County Commissioner Tom Collins (no campaign website). The winner will face GOP voters’ primary pick, along with five additional candidates from smaller political parties.

*A campaign website is one indication that a candidate is mounting a viable campaign, but many candidates simply use personal social media accounts to campaign. Check for more information on these candidates on Twitter and Facebook.