Presumptive winners of CCSD trustee races face new era of education

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One of the many races we are watching in Nevada is that for Clark County school trustees. They currently are as follows:

District A: Lisa Guzman has a 52 to 48% lead over Liberty Leavitt

Lisa Guzman has a 52 to 48% lead over Liberty Leavitt District B: Vocal President Trump supporter Katie Williams looks poised to beat Jeff Profitt

Vocal President Trump supporter Katie Williams looks poised to beat Jeff Profitt District C: Evelyn Garcia-Morales leads Tameka Henry

It appears school board president Lola Brooks is keeping her seat. She leads teacher Alexis Salt in District E.

8 News Now spoke with the presumptive winners about the election.

If the results stay the same, it will once again be all women on the board, with at least three new faces due to longtime board members terming out.

But a few presumptive winners are hesitant to declare victory just yet.

“We’re going to wait until every vote is counted,” said Garcia-Morales, cautiously optimistic.

“We’re excited, and we’re hopeful,” expressed Guzman.

Both candidates are standing by for the official election results.

“I do want to wait and see what, what the votes say,” said Guzman.

But Katie Williams seems confident about her position.

“I actually spoke to Dr. Jara this morning. He called me and congratulated me,” Williams recounted. “He was very nice and cordial on the phone.”

These women are the likely new members joining the board next year, potentially bringing a different dynamic after personality conflicts and division over the superintendent’s leadership seemed to create tension in recent months.

“I hope it’s different,” said Williams.

They’re being elected during an uncertain time, as the district navigates the pandemic’s economic and academic fallout.

It’s an issue the women seem ready to address now but approach differently when it comes to students and staff returning to the classroom.

“There is a lot of uncertainty when it comes to reopening schools right now, especially without a lot of information and a lot of data,” explained Garcia-Morales.

“I would like schools to be open fully,” said Williams.

They’re ready to bring their perspectives and lead this new era of education.

Brooks attended a board training meeting and was unavailable for an interview, but the District E incumbent says in a statement:

“I’m happy with the preliminary results and broad support I’ve received during the election. I hope to continue representing District E and the students and families in Clark County.”