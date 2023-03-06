LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has scheduled a Saturday, March 11, appearance in Las Vegas as he considers running for U.S. president in 2024.

The “Florida Blueprint” event is planned at 3:30 p.m. at Stoney’s Rockin’ Country, 6611 S. Las Vegas Boulevard, at Town Square. It is listed as a free event, with tickets available here.

A February report from The Hill indicated DeSantis is on the cusp of making a final decision on running, and Republicans have said he is almost certain to run for the GOP nomination. An announcement isn’t expected until late May or early June.

Organizers described the event online: “Gov. DeSantis delivered a record-setting victory on Nov. 8, 2022, with a battle-tested, bold agenda for the people of Florida. With his historic, nearly 20-point win, Gov. Ron DeSantis created a blueprint for freedom in Florida that serves as a model for the rest of the nation. No leader has accomplished more for his state than Gov. DeSantis, and he is now sharing this winning blueprint with the country.”

Early polling shows him tied with or beating former President Trump, his onetime political benefactor, in a head-to-head primary match-up, according to The Hill.