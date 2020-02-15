President Trump to hold “Keep America Great Rally” in Las Vegas next week

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Wildwoods Convention Center Oceanfront, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in Wildwood, N.J. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — President Donald Trump will host a “Keep America Great Rally” in Las Vegas next week. It will be held Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

President Trump’s campaign sent the following statement:

“President Trump has delivered for Nevada creating 125,600 new jobs since his election, including 16,800 new manufacturing jobs and 24,400 new construction jobs,” said Michael Glassner, Chief Operating Officer of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. “President Trump looks forward to celebrating this success and more with the great men and women of Nevada.”

No other details were released.