President Trump rallies Nevada voters during event in Arizona

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (KLAS) — President Donald Trump held a rally just outside Nevada today in an effort to persuade voters. Several thousands of people came to the Laughlin-Bullhead International Airport for the Wednesday event.

‘He did what he had to do to get a good size rally at a close enough location to Las Vegas,” said Las Vegas Trump supporter Patrick Denison.

Chants and cheers for the president abounded as he stepped off Air Force One.

The Commander-in-Chief cross campaigned at the airport less than one week from Election Day, rallying voters across the banks of the Colorado River from Laughlin.

.@realDonaldTrump spoke to the crowd of several thousands for more than an hour. Topics included the economy, border wall, second amendment and #COVID19 restrictions in Nevada #8NN pic.twitter.com/XHlcv0s98N — Cristen Drummond (@CristenDrummond) October 28, 2020

Trump chose the location because Gov. Steve Sisolak continues to cap crowd capacity at 250 people. The president is returning to the region after violating crowd restrictions at rallies in Nevada last month, including in Henderson.

But some say today’s venue allows supporters from around the west to see him stump on the campaign trail and avoid violations.

“Vegas is only about an hour and a half away from here, so it’s perfect,” said supporter Rachel Lombardo. “You get people from Arizona, Nevada, California. I’ve even heard about people from Idaho here. So, it’s a good, central location.

President Trump spoke more than an hour to the crowd. Topics included the economy, second amendment, the border wall and questioning his opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, and COVID-19 restrictions in Nevada.

“Nevada, get your governor to open your state,” he urged.

The president immediately left on Air Force One to attend another scheduled airport rally in Goodyear, Arizona, about 20 minutes from Phoenix.