President Trump addresses supporters at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport

AVOCA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Last ditch campaigning, once again, brought Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania into the political focus of both parties, as candidates realize the importance of winning Pennsylvania as a key to winning the White House.

President Donald Trump addressed the crowd, starting just before 3 p.m., for a campaign rally at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport Monday afternoon.

In 2016, Pennsylvania helped then candidate Donald Trump win the White House. Now, he’s confident history can be repeated.

“You know we win Pennsylvania we win the whole deal. You know just like the last time. We want to have the same result as we had last time,” President Trump said.

President Trump hit on familiar themes and topics he believes will help him win re-election, touting his 2016 victory in Pennsylvania and economic growth, while also taking shots at his opponents Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris.

“With your vote, we will continue to cut your taxes, cut regulations, support our great police, support our magnificent military, protect your second amendment, defend religious, and make sure products are proudly stamped with those beautiful phrase ‘Made in the USA’,” he said.

The president insisted this election provides a choice for voters; an America they know or an America he argues will be unrecognizable.

“We gave the biggest tax cut in the history of our country and maybe more importantly, we did regulation cuts which were also the biggest in the history of our country,” President Trump said. “Whether it be four years, eight years or in one case more. Shut down your economy, close down manufacturing, send your jobs overseas, destroy your suburbs, and he will destroy your suburbs.”

President Trump, again, claimed that Biden would ban fracking, a topic the pair discusses many times during the final presidential debate.

“Biden’s plan to ban fracking is an economic death sentence for Pennsylvania. Biden’s energy shutdown will wipe out your jobs, decimate your towns, eliminate your factories and send your state into a nightmare of crippling poverty,” President Trump said.

At one point, President Trump cued videos of Joe Biden on a large screen.

Gates for the event opened to the public around 10 a.m., but people there told Eyewitness News they started lining up Sunday afternoon.

For the people who braved near freezing temperatures and gusty winds, President Trump’s message is one they support.

“I want to show President Trump how much I care about him and how much we want him to win. I love him. You could complain about his personality, but he’s done amazing things for the country,” Jan Mackenzie, who traveled from New Jersey told Eyewitness News.

“I’ve been for him, since he’s been running for office. He likes the flag, I like the flag. I like his values,” Cindy Bigos of Newport Township said.

Trump campaign officials say they will be seeking support every minute until the polls close across the nation tomorrow night.

The president and his surrogates are brainstorming the nation, in the hopes of garnering more support heading into the final day of the campaign.

Over the weekend, First Lady Melania Trump was reaching out to as many voters as possible in our region.

In 2016, Pennsylvania helped, then candidate, Donald Trump win the White House. Luzerne County plated a pivotal role in that victory with a margin of about 26,000 votes that swung the county for the Republican Party.