President-Elect Biden announces Ron Klain as White House Chief of Staff

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 05: White House Ebola Response Coordinator Ron Klain speaks during discussion December 5, 2014 at Georgetown University in Washington, DC. The university held a discussion on “Ebola: Responding to the Domestic and Global Challenges.” (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON D.C. (KLAS) — President-Elect Joe Biden has named Ron Klain, one of his longtime aides, as the White House Chief of Staff. In this role, Klain’s responsibilities include:

Overseeing the Executive Office of the President

Serving a senior advisor

Building a support team to help the president-elect and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris meet the United States’ most urgent needs

“Ron has been invaluable to me over the many years that we have worked together, including as we rescued the American economy from one of the worst downturns in our history in 2009 and later overcame a daunting public health emergency in 2014,” said Biden in a news release. “His deep, varied experience and capacity to work with people all across the political spectrum is precisely what I need in a White House chief of staff as we confront this moment of crisis and bring our country together again.”

From 2009-2011, Klain served as Biden’s Chief of Staff when he was VP to former President Barack Obama. He was also the White House Ebola Response Coordinator.

Klain called his newest appointment the “honor of a lifetime,” saying, “It’s the honor of a lifetime to serve President-elect Biden in this role, and I am humbled by his confidence. I look forward to helping him and the Vice President-elect assemble a talented and diverse team to work in the White House, as we tackle their ambitious agenda for change, and seek to heal the divides in our country.”