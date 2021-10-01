Pot lounges, keeping salaries private, investigating police just some new Nevada laws now in effect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Several new laws went into effect in Nevada on Friday, including a new legal framework for marijuana consumption lounges, making hair-based discrimination illegal and forbidding a new employer from reviewing one’s pay history.

Assembly Bill 341 authorized pot consumption lounges, allowing locals and tourists to use the drug in a private setting other than a home.

The law establishes pot lounges as part of dispensaries or as free-standing businesses. Recreational marijuana has been legal in Nevada since 2017. The first pot lounge is not expected to open until 2022.

Other marijuana-related laws now in effect include reduced penalties for underage possession of marijuana or alcohol, and the authorization for veterinarians to give CBD or hemp product to a pet.

The 2021 Legislative Session also included several race-related and policing bills.

Assembly Bill 58 allows the Nevada Attorney General’s Office to investigate patterns and practices at police departments and then sue the department if they believe changes need to be made. Another law, which started as Senate Bill 236, requires law enforcement agencies to set up early warning systems to track police officers with potentially biased or problematic behavior.

Other new laws include keeping your driver’s license even if you owe fines and limiting no-knock warrants.

Another law, which started as Assembly Bill 157, allows a person to sue another person if that person calls the police solely based on one’s race or religion. A similar law allows the victim and the perpetrator of a hate crime to be of the same race, gender or national origin.

Hair-based discrimination is now illegal in Nevada. The CROWN Act – which stands for creating a respectful and open world for natural hair – recognizes hair as a form of expression, identity, and a connection to heritage, especially in the Black community.

Other laws include banning an employer from reviewing previous pay histories to set a salary and withholding casino winnings from people who owe child support.