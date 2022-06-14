LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Polls open at 7 a.m. as Clark County voters cast their ballots in today’s primary election.

The election will determine the match-ups for Nevada governor, a key U.S. Senate race and several big congressional races. Voters will also choose candidates in races for school board, county commission, sheriff, and several races for mayor and city council seats.

Without a presidential election to drive interest at the polls, Nevadans might be a little more focused on local issues like education and crime. But there are still plenty of high profile contests today:

No matter where you live or what your precinct is, you may vote at any Clark County voting site you choose. Clark County has a page where you can check polling stations in your area.

If you vote in person, take your mail-in ballot to the polling location and surrender it. If you don’t have it with you, you will have to sign a form stating that you are not voting twice. That’s a felony.

If you vote by mail, don’t forget to sign your ballot. There’s a place for your signature, and if it’s blank, your ballot won’t be counted. Your signature will be checked against the signature you have on file when you registered to vote. Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by June 14 to be counted. Ballots received through June 18 will be counted.

For more information, see our election guide and follow updates all day at 8NewsNow.com’s politics page.