LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Taxpayers strongly oppose spending money to build stadiums in Nevada, according to results of an 8 News Now/Emerson College/The Hill Poll.

And in a separate question, Clark County residents showed strong support for breaking up the Clark County School District into smaller districts.

Nearly 62% of people questioned in the poll said they oppose “allocating taxpayer money in the budget for new sports stadiums similar to what was done to fund the Allegiant Stadium for the Las Vegas Raiders.” Just over 17% said they support funding stadiums, while 21.2% said they were unsure or had no opinion. The poll has a 2.1% margin of error.

The poll comes as Las Vegas continues efforts to lure the Oakland Athletics — a deal that might hinge on promises for a new stadium.

Allegiant Stadium is the second-most expensive NFL stadium in the nation at $1.9 billion — a combination of public and private funds. Taxpayers paid about $750 million of the total bill. The stadium is also used for UNLV football games, as well as special events like concerts and soccer games.

Reports indicate that a billion-dollar ballpark for the A’s is being discussed as part of the deal to bring Major League Baseball to Las Vegas. But taxpayers have not had a voice in the big-money deals that they end up paying for.

The taxpayers’ tab in the Allegiant Stadium deal came in the form of a room tax, so the bulk of the funding came out of tourists’ pockets. But Gov. Steve Sisolak and his Republican opponent, Joe Lombardo, have both said they wouldn’t support doing that again. That strategy was widely criticized by state leaders.

A question that’s a little closer to home for many Southern Nevadans with children involves changes to the school district.

Support for breaking up the school district was clear, with 44% of Clark County poll respondents supporting the move. Only 15.7% opposed the move. A large portion of residents — 39.9% — said they were unsure or had no opinion.

Pressure to break the district into smaller chunks has been building as the county’s population has grown. It is currently the fifth-largest school district in the nation, with enrollment for the next school year projected just below 300,000.

Several candidates for the Nevada Legislature this year campaigned on proposals to break up the district. The proposal has been floated in the Legislature before, but has never come to fruition.

The 8 News Now/Emerson College/The Hill Poll was conducted July 7-10, and the breakdown for the 2,000 people who were polled is as follows: 33.1% Democrats, 30.3% Republicans, 30.0% nonpartisan and 6.7% other.

The poll sample was 58.8% white/caucasian, 14.9% Hispanic/Latino, 9.2% Black/African American, 6.1% Asian American or Pacific Islander and 10.9% other or multiple races.

The age breakdown is as follows: 13.4% age 18-29, 29.4% age 30-49, 28.1% age 50-64 and 29.1% age 65 or older.