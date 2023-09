This week on Politics Now with host Joshua Peguero:

-The NV Board of Education and CCSD square off over an effort to change school start times

-National conservative school group Moms 4 Liberty starts a local chapter. We ask them about what they hope to accomplish.

-A contract that charges CCSD more for not approving it unanimously

-A look at efforts to appeal to Latino voters.

-Lots of comments come in about the future of the Colorado River. We break down the disagreements.