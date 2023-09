This week on Politics Now with host John Langeler:

-CCSD teachers start taking “work actions” over a pay dispute. What that means for students.

-Congressional District 1 candidate Mark Robertson (R) tells us how this campaign will be different from his 2022 effort at the same seat.

-LVCVA CEO Steve Hill tells us the next steps for a baseball stadium on the strip and why he thinks the traffic hassles are worth it for Formula One.

-The ACLU sues to have Nevada Medicaid cover abortions.