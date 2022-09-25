This week on Politics Now with host John Langeler:

Assistant Clark County Public Administrator Rita Reid talks to the 8 News Now Investigators about her decision to run against Rob Telles for the position, and why they decided they had to go to the media about the problems in the office.

A breakdown of where Hispanic voters in Nevada are at right now, and the issues they care about most going forward.

Breaking down who is spending tens of millions of dollars in Nevada’s closely watched Senate race.

Nevada Senator Jacky Rosen (D) talks to us about abortion, water cuts on the horizon, and a bill to reveal who is giving money to super-pacs.

How Trump’s Las Vegas hotel is involved in a lawsuit against him from New York’s Attorney General.