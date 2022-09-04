This week on Politics Now with host John Langeler:

The latest ads in the Governor and Senate races, and Las Vegas Review Journal Politics Editor Steve Sebelius helps us break down how they are doing with Hispanic voters and independents.

Las Vegas proposes a “order out” law that would keep people with a criminal record out of downtown. The ACLU tells us why they are opposing it.

Natalie Brand with CBS News breaks down the challenges to President Biden’s plan to cancel some student loans, and if any long term fixes are in the works.

Could Yucca Mountain make a comeback?