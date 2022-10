This week on Politics Now with host John Langeler:

Tension and infighting on the CCSD Board of Trustees.

County Commissioner Justin Jones (D) talks to us about why he wants to keep his seat, and his votes about the potential housing development at Red Rock.

County Commission candidate Billy Mitchell (R) says the county needs to keep a better eye on its wallet.

Nevada has 2 of the most expensive House of Representatives races in the country.