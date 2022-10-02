This week on Politics Now with host John Langeler:
- A murderer escapes from prison. The 8 News Now Investigators tell us the failures in the system that let it happen.
- Republican Senate Candidate Adam Laxalt campaigns with Nikki Haley.
- Where debates stand.
- Las Vegas City Councilwoman Victoria Seaman sues her colleague Michele Fiore over an alleged assault.
- Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom (D) talks to us about oversight on offices like the Public Administrator and improvements he wants to see in East Las Vegas.