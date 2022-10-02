This week on Politics Now with host John Langeler:

A murderer escapes from prison. The 8 News Now Investigators tell us the failures in the system that let it happen.

Republican Senate Candidate Adam Laxalt campaigns with Nikki Haley.

Where debates stand.

Las Vegas City Councilwoman Victoria Seaman sues her colleague Michele Fiore over an alleged assault.

Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom (D) talks to us about oversight on offices like the Public Administrator and improvements he wants to see in East Las Vegas.