This week on Politics Now with host John Langeler:

  • A murderer escapes from prison. The 8 News Now Investigators tell us the failures in the system that let it happen.
  • Republican Senate Candidate Adam Laxalt campaigns with Nikki Haley.
  • Where debates stand.
  • Las Vegas City Councilwoman Victoria Seaman sues her colleague Michele Fiore over an alleged assault.
  • Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom (D) talks to us about oversight on offices like the Public Administrator and improvements he wants to see in East Las Vegas.