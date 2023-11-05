This week on Politics Now with host John Langeler.

-Assembly Speaker Steve Yeager (D) calls on CCSD Superintendent Jesus Jara to resign.

-Clark County Commission Chair Jim Gibson talks about why the Formula 1 race was rushed, what lessons we’ve learned, and if we are ready for the race.

-Will the Culinary Union be striking during Formula 1?

-Rep. Susie Lee (D) talks about picking a new Speaker of the House, another upcoming budget deadline, funding for Israel, and nuclear testing being done at Nevada’s National Security Site.

-Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo (R) criticizes the NV GOP’s decision to hold a separate caucus, and freeze out people who participate in the state-run primary.