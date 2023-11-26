This week on Politics Now with host John Langeler:

-Formula 1 cleanup is underway, but talks about how much money Clark County is paying for the cost won’t pick up until January.

-Nevada is the only state with an active lithium mine, and the only one that has companies for all 7 stages of lithium development. We talk to Caleb Cage, the head of the newly formed Nevada Battery Coalition.

-Henderson plans to put houses at the site of the 3 Kids Mine.

-Republican Senate Candidate Stephanie Phillips talks immigration, Colorado River water, and money for Ukraine & Israel.

-What could be the death knell for the proposed All Net Arena project.