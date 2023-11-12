This week on Politics Now with host John Langeler:

-The Culinary Union & hotels reach a new contract agreement, what’s next for Culinary?

-More democrats join the call to get rid of CCSD Superintendent Jesus Jara.

-Las Vegas Grand Prix CEO Renee Wilm sits down for a one-on-one on the race, road construction, and what we will see when the wheels hit the pavement.

-CBS News White House Correspondent Natalie Brand breaks down some recent polling showing Trump beating Biden in battleground states, including Nevada.