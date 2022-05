This week on Politics Now with host John Langeler:

We break down the results from our 8 News Now-The Hill-Emerson College polling of the Republican primary.

Nevada’s abortion laws and what democrats could bring a vote on in the U.S. Senate

Nevada democrats make their official pitch for the 1st-in-the-nation primary in 2024.

A big fee hike from the Southern Nevada Health District that affects all businesses

We hear from the new FBI special-agent-in-charge in Las Vegas about election security