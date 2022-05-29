This week on Politics Now with host John Langeler:

The leading Republican candidates for Governor faced off here on Channel 8. It featured Joe Lombardo, Joey Gilbert, John Lee, Dean Heller & Guy Nohra. We break down what they said.

Lt. Gov. (D) Lisa Cano Burkhead sits down for an interview on economic development, travel and education.

Sen. Jacky Rosen (D) tells us about a change to get military members their moving money faster, and an update on if Nevada will be the first state to nominate a presidential candidate in 2024.

The latest on the gun control debate in Washington, D.C. and if there is any legislation that Republicans & Democrats can agree upon.