This week on Politics Now with host John Langeler:

We dig into Clark County Board of Trustee races. Trustee Danielle Ford says she still wants to fire the Superintendent and levels accusations against him and some fellow board members. Former Assemblywoman Irene Bustamante Adams is running against her and tells us why. A group of former School Board Trustees tells us why they are trying to find and endorse qualified candidates who would show more decorum on the board.

The first Republican Senate primary debate between Adam Laxalt and Sam Brown.

How Democrats plan to use abortion as an election issue.