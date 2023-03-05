This week on Politics Now with host John Langeler:

-The school budget, and how the formula for how much schools received for certain students is potentially being changed.

-DETR is asking people to give back some of the unemployment payments they recieved. The 8 News Now Investigators look at how this happened & how much some people are being asked to fork over.

-It’s been 3 months since President Joe Biden said he would make Avi Kwa Ame a national monument. John talks with the Fort Mojave Indian Tribal Chairman about the wait.

– Tesla gets $330 million in tax breaks for it’s gigafactory expansion.