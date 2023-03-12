This week on Politics Now with host John Langeler:

-Plenty of education bill in the legislature, we break down School Choice, cameras in Special Needs classrooms, and red light cameras in school zones.

-New Chair of the Nevada Democratic Party, Assem. Daniele Monroe-Moreno talks with us about job number #1, and what needs to get fixed from her predecessor.

-Las Vegas Review Journal Politics & Government editor Steve Sebelius helps us break down what we can expect going forward in the legislature.