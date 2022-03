This week on Politics Now with host John Langeler:

Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D) talks about the war in Ukraine, rising inflation and affordable housing.

How both parties are upping their Hispanic outreach efforts

When will Nevada see pot lounges where people can legally smoke?

North Las Vegas Mayor candidate Robert Taylor talks about his vision for his city, and how he would try to make it a tourist destination.

Confirmation hearings for SCOTUS nominee Judge Kentaji Brown Jackson