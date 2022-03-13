This week on Politics Now with host John Langeler:

Filing to run for the 2022 election is underway. The legislative race that could pit republican leadership against each other.

Mary Blankenship from UNLV’s Brookings West tells us what to look to spot Russian disinformation about their invasion of Ukraine.

We break down affordable housing: what that actually is, how much we have, and how much more we need.

CCSD tries to find solutions to school violence, and the 8 News Now I-Team tells us one group of dads that think they have it.