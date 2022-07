This week on Politics Now with host John Langeler:

The political ads are all over the air. Just how much money will be spent before November.

Congressional District 1 candidate Mark Robertson (R) talks to us about the economy, his military background, immigration, and abortion.

How an interstate compact could help ease the state’s nursing shortage.

And the first bill draft requests for the 2023 Legislature are up. Find out what to expect in the next session.