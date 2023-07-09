This week on Politics Now with host John Langeler:

-Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno is head of the powerful Ways & Means Committee, and also the Chair of the NV Democratic party. She answers questions about accountability in education spending & for the baseball stadium, and the Democrats plans for the 2024 election.

-The 8 News Now Investigators look into delays when people call the 911 or 311 emergency lines.

-Republican Sam Brown is hopping in the Senate race

-An Alex Jones event scheduled to be held in North Las Vegas, and why the city has to let him hold it.