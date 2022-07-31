This week on Politics Now with host John Langeler:

Clark County Education Association Executive Director John Vellardita talks about new safety measures being taken at schools, dealing with a teacher shortage, and what he is going to ask for at the next legislative session.

Republican candidate for Clark County District Attorney Timothy Treffinger tells us what he would change about the office, talks about his own run-in with the law, and what programs he would keep.

Republicans are lining up and asking former Republican candidate for Governor Joey Gilbert to drop his lawsuit.

A scathing Congressional committee report takes aim at Seigel Suites actions during the pandemic.