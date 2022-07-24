LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This week on Politics Now with host John Langeler:
- Joey Gilbert files a lawsuit over the Republican gubernatorial primary he lost to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Sheriff Joe Lombardo.
- Sen. Jacky Rosen (D) talks about abortion bills and a new small arms range coming to Nevada for the Army National Guard.
- In another move to conserve water, pool sizes will now be limited.
- An introduced ballot initiative would create open primaries and ranked-choice voting.
- Looking at votes in Congress on same-sex marriage, and what’s happening at the border.