LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This week on Politics Now with host John Langeler:

Joey Gilbert files a lawsuit over the Republican gubernatorial primary he lost to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Sheriff Joe Lombardo.

Sen. Jacky Rosen (D) talks about abortion bills and a new small arms range coming to Nevada for the Army National Guard.

In another move to conserve water, pool sizes will now be limited.

An introduced ballot initiative would create open primaries and ranked-choice voting.

Looking at votes in Congress on same-sex marriage, and what’s happening at the border.