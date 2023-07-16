This week on Politics Now with host John Langeler:

-Sam Brown (R) jumps in the Senate race and talks to us about his opponents, inflation, energy policy, and why he is focusing on Sen. Jacky Rosen (D) and not his primary opponents.

-Republican operative, Philip Becker with the Nevada Wins PAC says his research shows more Republicans voted than Democrats in 2022, but Non-partisans went D in some key races. He breaks down the takeaways for Republicans in 2024.

-Donald Trump calls Nevada a disgraceful state and continues to claim he was cheated in past elections.