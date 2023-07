This week on Politics Now with host John Langeler:

-An Officer of Inspector Investigation into an 8 New Now Investigator story on a death at the VA causes changes at the local clinic.

-Political analyst Steve Sebelius breaks down what the republican primaries look like in the senate and congressional races.

-Some new laws that kick in July 1st.

-What is in the water? Forever chemicals in Nevada, and why an effort to ban them failed.

-SCOTUS rulings on affirmative action and student loans.