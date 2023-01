This week on Politics Now with host John Langeler:

-Nevada has a red flag law meant to take guns away from dangerous people. The 8 News Now Investigators look at whether it’s working.

-Assem. Shannon Bilbray-Axelrod, the chair of the Assembly Education Committee, talks to us about education funding, if the money is there, and what to expect at the legislature.

-The Vegas Chamber of Commerce tells us their priorities at the legislature

– The new head of DETR and the challenges he’ll face.