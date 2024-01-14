This week on Politics Now with host John Langeler:

-Polling shows more Nevada Republicans plan to vote in the primary that won’t count towards a Presidential candidate, than the caucus that will count.

-CCEA files a ballot initiative that would allow teacher’s to strike.

-Why haven’t pot lounges opened yet? Nevada Cannabis Association Executive Director Layke Martin tells us.

-Las Vegas Mayor candidate Shelley Berkley

-NV Sen. Jacky Rosen (D) tells us about her trip to the southern border, and what border patrol agents need most.