Politics Now: Jan. 8, 2022

This week on “Politics Now” with host John Langeler:

Presidents and other dignitaries remember Nevada’s most powerful political leader, former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid

We recap the first Republician primary guebernatorial debate in Reno

Nevada Democratic Sen.Jacky Rosen shared her experience hiding from rioters during the U.S. Capitol attack last year

The Clark County School Board elected Irene Cepeda as its new president

Several new laws took effect Jan. 1, including more training for police officers