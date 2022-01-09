Politics Now: Jan. 8, 2022

This week on “Politics Now” with host John Langeler:

  • Presidents and other dignitaries remember Nevada’s most powerful political leader, former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid
  • We recap the first Republician primary guebernatorial debate in Reno
  • Nevada Democratic Sen.Jacky Rosen shared her experience hiding from rioters during the U.S. Capitol attack last year
  • The Clark County School Board elected Irene Cepeda as its new president
  • Several new laws took effect Jan. 1, including more training for police officers

