Politics Now: Jan. 8, 2022

This week on “Politics Now” with host John Langeler:
- Presidents and other dignitaries remember Nevada’s most powerful political leader, former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid
- We recap the first Republician primary guebernatorial debate in Reno
- Nevada Democratic Sen.Jacky Rosen shared her experience hiding from rioters during the U.S. Capitol attack last year
- The Clark County School Board elected Irene Cepeda as its new president
- Several new laws took effect Jan. 1, including more training for police officers