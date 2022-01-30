Politics Now: Jan. 29, 2022

This week on “Politics Now” with host John Langeler:

– SCOTUS Justice Stephen Breyer retires. We look at the likely candidates after President Biden promises to nominate a black woman.

– Jesus Marquez tells us why Republicans think they can win over the Hispanic vote in the mid-term elections.

– We dig into the latest fundraising and polls in the Senate race.

– Federal land managers are planning their most wild horse roundups ever. We discuss what wild horse advocates are doing to try to put a stop to an ongoing roundup where they say horses aren’t being treated humanely.