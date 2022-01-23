Politics Now: Jan. 22, 2022

This week on “Politics Now” with host John Langeler:

-New CCSD Board of Trustees President Irene Cepeda talks to us about their top priority for 2022, and we ask what happened when the Superintendent was fired then re-hired

-Nevada Democratic Governor Steve Sisolak talks about the economic outlook, hospital staffing shortages, and republicans mailing a fake electoral certificate to the national archives.

-County Commission Chairman Jim Gibson talks to us about the commission’s goals for 2022, including more broadband access and conserving more water.

-The former head of the Nevada Association of Public Safety Officers blasts a republican senate candidate.

-A voting reform bill in the U.S. Senate failed as expected. So what’s next?