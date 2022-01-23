Politics Now: Jan. 22, 2022

Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This week on “Politics Now” with host John Langeler:

-New CCSD Board of Trustees President Irene Cepeda talks to us about their top priority for 2022, and we ask what happened when the Superintendent was fired then re-hired

-Nevada Democratic Governor Steve Sisolak talks about the economic outlook, hospital staffing shortages, and republicans mailing a fake electoral certificate to the national archives.

-County Commission Chairman Jim Gibson talks to us about the commission’s goals for 2022, including more broadband access and conserving more water.

-The former head of the Nevada Association of Public Safety Officers blasts a republican senate candidate.

-A voting reform bill in the U.S. Senate failed as expected. So what’s next?

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

8 news now breaking and daily news sign up

CONTESTS

Pro Football Challenge

Don't Miss

Trending Stories