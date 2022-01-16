Politics Now: Jan. 15, 2022

This week on “Politics Now” with host John Langeler:

  • Schools are on pause and the new testing program to get teachers back in the class sooner
  • Nevada Democratic Governor Steve Sisolak so “no” to shutdowns, and “yes” to more testing
  • Harry Reid shows the I-Team’s George Knapp the burial plot in Searchlight where he is now buried
  • The I-Team has obtained fake paperwork the State Republican Party officials sent the federal government saying Trump won the 2020 election in Nevada
  • We look at some early fundraising for the 2022 elections
  • North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee tells us what is going on in his city over the next year

