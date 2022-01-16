Politics Now: Jan. 15, 2022

This week on “Politics Now” with host John Langeler:

Schools are on pause and the new testing program to get teachers back in the class sooner

Nevada Democratic Governor Steve Sisolak so “no” to shutdowns, and “yes” to more testing

Harry Reid shows the I-Team’s George Knapp the burial plot in Searchlight where he is now buried

The I-Team has obtained fake paperwork the State Republican Party officials sent the federal government saying Trump won the 2020 election in Nevada

We look at some early fundraising for the 2022 elections

North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee tells us what is going on in his city over the next year