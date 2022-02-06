Politics Now Feb. 5, 2022

This week on “Politics Now” with host Vanessa Murphy:

-Interviews with the two frontrunners in the GOP Gubernatorial primary Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo and former Nevada Senator Dean Heller. Lombardo talks about inflation, which use-of-force and sentencing reforms at the legislature he wants to repeal, and which ones he wants to keep. Heller answers questions about inflation, why he called President Biden “illegitimate,” and his relationship with former President Donald Trump.

-Incumbents are raising large sums of money more than their opponents. How much has been raised in all four Congressional races?

-We explain new ballot initiatives that would repeal changes made to how Nevada conducts elections.

-Congress wants answers about the 5G rollout near airports and why it was botched.

-Plus, the debate over red lights cameras after several speeding deaths on our roads and why we don’t have any in Nevada.